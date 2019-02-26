Home States Kerala

Kerala to get standardised treatment guideline

For the final draft, a workshop including external experts will be conducted.

Published: 26th February 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By DILEEP VKUMAR
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The treatment modalities being followed for various medical conditions will soon get standardized as the State Health Department plans to come out with a standardized treatment guideline and referral protocol. According to the department authorities, the guideline, as well as the protocol that is expected to get unveiled by April, will come as part of the proposed Comprehensive Health Security Scheme.

“The state is in the process of coming out with a standardized treatment guideline and referral protocol for various medical conditions. With this 35 areas in general medicine and ten most commonly diagnosed cancer types will now have a standardized treatment guideline and referral protocol,” said Rajeev Sadanandan, Health Secretary.

According to the health secretary, with the state moving towards the implementation of the Comprehensive Health Security Scheme protocol based management will have to be made mandatory and a treatment guideline and referral protocol will come as great support for patient management. “For the preparation of the guideline for each medical condition and cancer types, separate core groups have been constituted. These groups upon the preparation of the guideline will send the same to medical colleges and retired professionals for its discussion.

For the final draft, a workshop including external experts will be conducted. Then it will be sent for government approval,” adds Rajeev. Meanwhile, sources with the Health Department said the first such standardized treatment guideline and referral protocol is likely to come for the paediatric medicine as the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram has one such guideline in force.

When asked about this, Dr A Santhoshkumar, head of Department of Paediatric in Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital said, “The SAT Hospital for some time now has one such protocol. It will become the base for the standardized treatment guideline and referral protocol for paediatric medicine in the state.” He further adds that the standardized treatment guideline will also boost the state’s initiatives in containing antimicrobial resistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Health Department standardised treatment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp