The ‘caste’ing vote

Arun Lakshman

ATTINGAL: Attingal Lok Sabha constituency is the erstwhile Chirayinkeezhu constituency formed after the delimitation in 2008 which was done based on the recommendation of the delimitation commission constituted in 2002. Attingal Lok Sabha constituency comprises Varkala, Attingal (SC), Chirayinkeezhu (SC), Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara and Kattakada Assembly constituencies. Of these, 6 segments are with the LDF while Aruvikkara, represented by Young Congress MLA K S Sabarinadhan, is the only seat for the UDF.

However, the segment has elected Congress leaders, including Vayalar Ravi, Thalekkunnil Basheer and A A Raheem while it sent CPM leaders M K Kumaran, K Anirudhan, Susheela Gopalan, Varkala Radhakrishnan and A Sampath.

Interestingly, K Anirudhan and A Sampath, father and son respectively, have represented the constituency. The constituency has an interesting combination of Nair, Ezhava and Muslim communities. Dalit communities are also strong here. The winning candidates have either been Muslims or Ezhavas.

Interestingly, the UDF is banking that the seat can be wrested from the LDF and there will be a repeat of the victories of Vayalar Ravi and Thalekkunnil Basheer in Attingal. The major focus of the UDF will be to highlight the failures of Sampath as an MP and how he was wanting during several issues in Attingal.

Favourite seat of Communist stalwarts

M K Kumaran, K Anirudhan, Varkala Radhakrishnan and Susheela Gopalan represented the constituency for the CPM. All these leaders were stalwarts of the Communist movement.

Independent tastes victory

In the first election to the Lok Sabha in 1951, V Parameswaran Nair, an Independent candidate, won the elections. It was the only time that this constituency elected a representative other than either Muslim or Ezhava.

Vayalar Ravi wins, Shanavas loses

Senior Congress leaders Vayalar Ravi, Thalekunnil Basheer and A A Rahim had won from the constituency. However, the late M I Shanavas and Prof G Balachandran, both senior Congress leaders, got defeated from the constituency.

Like father, like son

K Anirudhan of the CPM won from Attingal constituency in 1967 (Constituency was then known as Chirayinkeezhu). His son A Sampath is representing Attingal constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Probable candidates

Adoor Prakash

Sitting Konni MLA. There are possibilities of Prakash being given an exception by high command as there are chances of Prakash wresting seat.

T Sarath Chandra Prasad

He is another frontrunner for the seat owing to his proximity to the constituency and grassroots contacts.

Shanimol Usman

With the Congress successfully trying Muslim candidates to wrest the seat, Shanimol can emerge as the dark horse.

P K Krishnadas

BJP national executive member and former state president, he is likely to be the party candidate from Attingal. He has earlier contested the Kattakada Assembly constituency and had garnered a good vote share.

Shobha Surendran

BJP state general secretary, she is also a frontrunner for the seat.

(BJP will be contesting the Attingal seat under the NDA banner)

LDF

A Sampath

Sitting MP. The CPM will give a third term to the sitting MP as it is looking for the winnable factor more than anything else.A A Raheem

DYFI state secretary A A Raheem who had contested the Varkala Assembly constituency is one of the front runners

V K Prashanth

The CPM is also contemplating on the candidature of capital city Mayor V K Prasanth.