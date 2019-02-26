Home States Kerala

There was no call for hartal, Kasargod UDF chairman tells HC 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kasargod district UDF chairman M C Kamarudeen on Monday submitted before the Kerala High Court that there was no call for a hartal in Kasargod by the district leaders in protest against the brutal killing of two Youth Congress workers. He also sought to withdraw the notice issued by the court and drop the proceedings.

The High Court had suo motu initiated contempt of court proceedings against Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose, M C Kamarudeen, and A Govindan Nair for calling flash hartal violating the court order. The court also directed them to file an affidavit. In his affidavit, Kamarudeen said there was nothing to show that the hartal was called in Kasargod district by him and Govindan Nair.

The court initiated the proceedings based on the submission of government law officers and media reports. It was well settled that the court did not take cognizance on uncorroborated media reports. As seen from the notice, the full address of him was provided.

He was not a litigant in any of the proceedings before the court. It was understood that the address was furnished by the law officers, presumably using the official machinery. The submission made by the law officers was misleading and was nothing but misstatement, he stated.

