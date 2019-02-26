Two coaches of Chennai-Mangalore superfast derail

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two coaches of the Chennai-Mangalore Superfast Express derailed near Shoranur in Kerala Tuesday morning, disrupting rail traffic.

Railway sources said there were no casualties.

The mishap occurred around 6.30 AM near Shoranur station.

Two bogies -- a luggage-cum-brake van and parcel van -- behind the engine derailed.

One of the derailed bogies hit an electric post, near the track, damaging it.

The train services on three directions-- Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Palakkad -- have been affected.

However, services through a bypass route between Thrissur and Palakkad have not been hit.

Efforts are on to restore train services as early as possible, the sources added.