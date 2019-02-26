Home States Kerala

Woman judge to hear actor abduction case

The trial should not affect the CBI cases pending before the court, held the court.

Published: 26th February 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday allowed the petition filed by the victim in the actor abduction and sexual assault case to constitute a special court headed by a woman judge for the trial. The court directed the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court to transfer the case to the Ernakulam CBI Special Court which is manned by a woman judge. The CBI Special Court judge should make every endeavour to complete the trial in the case expeditiously. The trial should not affect the CBI cases pending before the court, held the court.

The court also considered the report of the CBI Court judge. The report said 30 CBI cases and one sessions case were pending before the court. No new cases had been assigned to the CBI Court since March, the report said.

In her plea, the victim contended the provisions of the CrPC mandates a gangrape victim should not be compelled to depose and otherwise participate in a trial before a male judge. The accused in the case – actor Dileep and Pulsar Suni – opposed the victim’s plea. Dileep’s counsel submitted several rape cases were pending before various courts.

Hence, special consideration to this victim was unjustifiable. If this is granted, victims in other cases will also move the court with the same demand.The court replied nobody had approached it seeking to constitute a special court. The victim’s plea was legitimate, hence it was just and proper to transfer the case to a court headed by a woman judge. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
actor abduction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp