Aryadan attacks IUML in EK Sunni mouthpiece

Arun Lakshman

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed attacking the Muslim League has been a routine affair for the past several decades. Interestingly, this time around, he has done a scathing attack against the League through the latest issue of ‘Sathyadhara’, the mouthpiece of EK Sunni or Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama group. Muslim League state president Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal is a Mushawara member and is the vice president of the organisation.

It is to be noted the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama is the ideological fountainhead of the Muslim League and a scathing attack against the League in its mouthpiece is something never seen or heard of.

Aryadan in the interview, which was carried as the cover story of ‘Sathyadhara’, says, “Muslim League is now an ordinary political party just like any other party and long before I had criticised the then League supremo late Panakkad Mohamed Ali Shihab Thangal on the line that if he is a spiritual leader, he should remain so and if he is a political leader he is bound to be criticised.”

In a similar manner, he says the Muslim League has diverted from the Sunni ideology by floating a Women’s wing for the party which is against the Sunni ideology on women. The point to note is the EK Sunni group is in a slow but steady shift from the clutches of Muslim League and the new leadership of the EK Sunni group under Syed Mohammed Jiffri Muthu Koya Thangal and leaders like Abdul Sathar Panthalur is not fully submissive or subservient to the Muslim League’s ideological or political line.

There are more interesting facts to note that while the Muslim League leadership has more of a Mujahid ideological leanings, the cadre is totally inclined to the Sunni ideology. The interview of Aryadan Mohammed being given in the EK Sunni mouthpiece will create several issues pertaining to the ideological moorings and is a surprise and shock as far as Muslim political observers are concerned.