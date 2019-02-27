Home States Kerala

Brahmapuram fire: Collector directs Corp to take measures

Published: 27th February 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the back-to-back fires at Brahmapuram plant spreading panic among the residents,  District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla directed the Kochi Corporation to implement the measures suggested by the National Green Tribunal delegates when they paid a visit to the plant in the last month. 
The Collector’s direction came while holding a meeting of all the stakeholders on Tuesday.

Mayor Soumini Jain, MLAs and stakeholders attended the meeting. “As per the suggestion, the Corporation has to ensure CCTV cameras, fire fighting equipment, compartmentalisation of garbage and sufficient street lights at the plant. The Corporation has to implement all these suggestions with immediate effect,” said the Collector during the meeting.

The Fire and Rescue officers who participated in the meeting said facilities to collect water should be arranged in the plant itself. P T Thomas and V P Sajeendran MLAs asked to take stringent action against the persons responsible for the massive fire at the plant. “The Chief Minister should intervene in this matter,” Thomas said.

Anoop Jacob MLA said the government should bear the treatment expense of the people who suffered health issues. Soumini said the Corporation would take measures to avoid further fire outbreaks at the plant. “We have already taken measures to construct a road to the plant.  We are working hard to complete the process within one week,” she said.  

