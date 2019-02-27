CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls all-party meet on March 14 to discuss hartal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had expressed his willingness before the Assembly to discuss the possibility of regulating hartals, has called for an all-party meet on March 14 to deliberate on the steps which can be taken in that direction.

Pinarayi, who had pointed out that unnecessary and frequent hartals were affecting the state’s development, indicated the government is keen to put an end to them. The CM also hinted at the need for political parties to arrive at a consensus on the matter and hence calling the all-party meet.

The IT sector has already been exempted from hartals while the tourism sector too wants immunity from the menace. The government too is of the view that regulating hartals is essential to facilitate the tourism sector.Opposition UDF has been demanding the government should take steps to pass the anti- hartal bill in the Assembly.

United against hartal

