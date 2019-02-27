Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls all-party meet on March 14 to discuss hartal

Pinarayi had pointed out that unnecessary and frequent hartals were affecting the state’s development.

Published: 27th February 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had expressed his willingness before the Assembly to discuss the possibility of regulating hartals, has called for an all-party meet on March 14 to deliberate on the steps which can be taken in that direction.

Pinarayi, who had pointed out that unnecessary and frequent hartals were affecting the state’s development, indicated the government is keen to put an end to them. The CM also hinted at the need for political parties to arrive at a consensus on the matter and hence calling the all-party meet.

The IT sector has already been exempted from hartals while the tourism sector too wants immunity from the menace. The government too is of the view that regulating hartals is essential to facilitate the tourism sector.Opposition UDF has been demanding the government should take steps to pass the anti- hartal bill in the Assembly.

United against hartal
Pinarayi had pointed out that unnecessary and frequent hartals were affecting the state’s development.
The tourism sector wants immunity from hartal just like the IT sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan hartal all-party meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp