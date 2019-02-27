CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch water campaign today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the summer all set to give way for a drought-like scenario, the state Water Resources Department is all set to launch measures to ensure drinking water availability. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the ‘Jalam Jeevamritham’ campaign to create awareness on water conservation on Wednesday.

The campaign is being run in association with the Revenue, Health, LSGD and Agriculture departments in addition to Haritha Keralam Mission and the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, Kozhikode.

The Chief Minister will release the brochure by handing it over to Water Resources Minister K Krishnan Kutty at the CM’s chamber at 9.45 am. Ministers E Chandrasekharan, A C Moideen, K K Shailaja and V S Sunil Kumar will attend the event.