Home States Kerala

Entrance exams to professional courses to go online

 Entrance examinations to all professional courses, except engineering, will go online from this year, said Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel here on Tuesday.

Published: 27th February 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Entrance examinations to all professional courses, except engineering, will go online from this year, said Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel here on Tuesday. The engineering entrance will go online from next year. He made the announcements while briefing reporters on the achievements made by the government in the higher education sector. 

Jaleel said the higher education sector in the state has witnessed positive changes since the LDF Government came to power two-and-half years ago. “The government aims to ensure quality in the higher education sector. As a first step, the government will provide financial support to the universities and other institutions. All the functionalities in the educational institutions are going digital. This in itself is a major change.

“Since this government came to power, 29 government colleges have received NAAC accreditation. The government will start new six arts and science colleges soon,” said Jaleel.  He said the government has appointed 703 teaching staff and 436 non-teaching staff in the government arts and science colleges across the state. “The promotion of teachers in government colleges has been resumed after 10 years. A government order has been issued in this regard. 

“The move is expected to benefit 85 per cent of teachers. Similarly, KIIFB has granted `672 crore for the research purpose of Cusat, MG, Kannur and Calicut universities” the minister said. Jaleel said the government is in talks with the universities to ensure odd semester examinations are conducted by colleges and even semester exams by the universities. 

Jaleel said the government will give concession in fees to students under minority section who are pursuing civil service coaching. “The government will provide `10,000 as tuition fee and `20,000 as hostel fees. The government will also construct 3,038 houses with a total cost of `131 crore to the underprivileged women free of cost under the Imbichi Bava Housing Project,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp