Ernakulam bags National Water Award 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district has received the prestigious National Water Awards 2018 instituted by the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation at a function held in New Delhi. District co-ordinator of Haritha Keralam Mission, Sujith Karun, received the award from Central Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari, on behalf of District Collector Muhammed Y Safirulla.

The district emerged second in the category of best performing districts in the southern region for rejuvenation/creation of water bodies such as lakes and ponds. National Water awards were launched in the year 2007 to encourage all stakeholders to manage their water resources. The Minister of state for Water Resources Arjun Ram Mehwal and Secretary, Ministry of Water Resource U P Singh were also present on the occasion.