Home States Kerala

Fr Abraham is new VC of Christ University

Bengaluru-based Christ (Deemed to be University), in its golden jubilee year, has announced the appointment of Fr Abraham V M as its new Vice-Chancellor from March 1.

Published: 27th February 2019 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bengaluru-based Christ (Deemed to be University), in its golden jubilee year, has announced the appointment of Fr Abraham V M as its new Vice-Chancellor from March 1. Fr Abraham, who has been serving as the university’s Pro Vice-Chancellor for the past 10 years, will succeed incumbent Vice-Chancellor Dr Fr Thomas C Mathew, said a release here. 

Fr Abraham has proven credentials in both academic and administrative ends of education. He has obtained his PhD in Mathematics from Bangalore University, in the area of graph theory. An accomplished scholar, Fr Abraham has significant publications and figures on the Editorial Board of reputed journals. 

In his career at Christ spanning almost 30 years, Fr Abraham has served in varied capacities, as Principal of Christ Junior College; Finance Officer of Christ College; Professor, Department of Mathematics; and Director, Centre for Research. “The university is now at a crucial juncture, ready to scale new heights. In the spirit of the university’s vision ‘Excellence and Service’, I shall strategically work with different teams and further many of the best academic and administrative practices,” said Fr Abraham.

An Institution that started as an affiliated college of Bangalore University, Christ became the first NAAC-accredited college in Karnataka in 1998. It became the first college to be granted autonomy status in Karnataka in 2004 and the first Liberal Arts College to become a Deemed to be University in 2008. Fr Abraham is its second Vice-Chancellor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp