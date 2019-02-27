Fr Abraham is new VC of Christ University

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bengaluru-based Christ (Deemed to be University), in its golden jubilee year, has announced the appointment of Fr Abraham V M as its new Vice-Chancellor from March 1. Fr Abraham, who has been serving as the university’s Pro Vice-Chancellor for the past 10 years, will succeed incumbent Vice-Chancellor Dr Fr Thomas C Mathew, said a release here.

Fr Abraham has proven credentials in both academic and administrative ends of education. He has obtained his PhD in Mathematics from Bangalore University, in the area of graph theory. An accomplished scholar, Fr Abraham has significant publications and figures on the Editorial Board of reputed journals.

In his career at Christ spanning almost 30 years, Fr Abraham has served in varied capacities, as Principal of Christ Junior College; Finance Officer of Christ College; Professor, Department of Mathematics; and Director, Centre for Research. “The university is now at a crucial juncture, ready to scale new heights. In the spirit of the university’s vision ‘Excellence and Service’, I shall strategically work with different teams and further many of the best academic and administrative practices,” said Fr Abraham.

An Institution that started as an affiliated college of Bangalore University, Christ became the first NAAC-accredited college in Karnataka in 1998. It became the first college to be granted autonomy status in Karnataka in 2004 and the first Liberal Arts College to become a Deemed to be University in 2008. Fr Abraham is its second Vice-Chancellor.