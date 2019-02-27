Home States Kerala

IUML, Kerala Congress(M) stick to their demands during seat-sharing talks

While talks with the League will continue on Friday, discussions with KC(M) will be held on Sunday in Kochi.

Published: 27th February 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leaders K M Mani, P J Joseph, Jose K Mani, and Joy Abraham, Congress leader Oommen Chandy and UDF convener Benny Behanan during the UDF bilateral seat-sharing talks held in Kochi on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  It was ‘love all’ after the first seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha polls by the UDF here on Tuesday with all the key constituents sticking to their demand for the seats while the Congress is not yielding an inch. The bilateral talks with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will continue on March 1 at Kozhikode, while discussions with the Kerala Congress (M) will be held on March 3 at Kochi.

“Talks will continue,” IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty told reporters when asked whether the talks failed to achieve the breakthrough. He said this was only the first phase of the discussion and the talks would continue. Both the IUML and the Kerala Congress (M) stuck to its demand for three and two LS seats respectively.

“We are standing firm on our demand for two seats. We have informed our difficulties while the Congress cited their issues during the discussion. The talks will continue on March 3 here,” said KC (M) chairman K M Mani after the meeting. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy and UDF convener Benny Behanan held talks with the leaders of the UDF constituents separately.

Chennithala said the bilateral talks were cordial and the UDF will face the election unitedly. “All the constituents in the UDF have the right and power to raise their demand for seats. We held the bilateral talks with the IUML first and then with KC(M). Both parties have demanded an additional seat each. Besides, Kerala Congress (Jacob) also demanded a seat and we have convinced them the difficulty to proceed with their demand,” he added.

Kollam LS seat has been allocated to the RSP. “That party will decide who will be fielded there,” said Chennithala. Talks were held with the CMP and the Forward Block too. According to him, the bilateral talks with the allies would be over by March 3. “KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has called the meeting of the election committee of the party at Thiruvananthapuram on March 4,” he added.

However, Kerala Congress (Jacob) chairman Johny Nelloor said, Congress leaders informed they will take a final call after having talks with their leaders. “We raised our demand for Idukki seat. We hope the discussion will continue and we demanded the seat considering the winnability,” he said. 

CMP leader C P John said his party will raise the demand for a Rajya Sabha seat. “We will extend all support to the UDF candidates in the upcoming LS polls. As a constituent in the UDF for the past three decades, we will demand an RS seat and more seats in the next Assembly election,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Union Muslim League seat-sharing talks Lok Sabha polls Kerala Congress (M)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp