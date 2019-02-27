Home States Kerala

Kerala Women’s Commission to organise mega meeting in Kochi

As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, the Kerala Women’s Commission will be organising a mega-women meeting on March 7 at Ernakulam Town Hall from 2 pm to 9 pm.

Published: 27th February 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, the Kerala Women’s Commission will be organising a mega-women meeting on March 7 at Ernakulam Town Hall from 2 pm to 9 pm.   “Over 3,000 women from different parts of the state, irrespective of political affiliations, caste or creed, are expected to take part in the event,” said M C Josephine, chairperson, Kerala Women’s Commission, at a press meet held in Kochi.

The event will be inaugurated by K K Shailaja, Minister of Health and Social Justice of Kerala. During the event, the Commission will also honour women who fought and overcame challenges in their lives. Among the awardees are 96-year old  Karthiyaniamma, who topped in the literacy examination in the state, Rekha Karthikeyan, who is the only licensed woman trawler in Kerala, Viji Penkoottu, an activist who was at the forefront of the ‘right to sit’ struggle waged by female shopworkers in the state, Dhanya Sanal, first woman to trek to Agasthyarkudam peak, Hanan, Sradha Prasad, who got shortlisted for journey to Mars, Shobha Saju, who fought against cybercrime, Thangamma Varghese , Athirapilly panchayat president, and Bindhu, a home-maker who topped in karate competition. The meeting will be held from 2 pm to 9 pm. Cultural programmes organised by women will also form part of the event.  

Cyber attack on K R Meera: DGP directed to register case
The Commission has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against those involved in cyber attacks on writer K R Meera. Recently there was a verbal spat between K R Meera and V T Balram, MLA, in connection with her reaction on Periya twin murder case. Following the spat, she was subjected to cyber attacks from several others in social media.

“We have already taken up a suo moto case in connection with these cyber attacks,” said M C Josephine. She also criticised the actions of Rajendran MLA in insulting sub-collector Renu Raj, who stood against the illegal construction at Munnar.

