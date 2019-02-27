Home States Kerala

One more farmer commits suicide in Idukki

As many as eight farmers have committed suicide in Idukki district since the devastating deluge in August last year.

Published: 27th February 2019 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: As many as eight farmers have committed suicide in Idukki district since the devastating deluge in August last year. Of which, the reason for the suicide of seven is attributed to mounting debts and failure of crop. This sudden spurt of suicides has raised concerns as to whether this region is heading for an agrarian crisis similar to that of Vidarbha in Maharashtra.

In the latest incident, James of Varikkanikkal house, Chinnar, in Konnathady grama panchayat, committed suicide on Tuesday due to debt and crop loss. James had taken loans from various banks for farming and educating his children. However, the unexpected rain destroyed his standing crops and the spread of disease decreased the yields, making James unable to repay the loan. He was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday evening in the teak plantation at Perinchamkutty.

In a similar incident, Kunnath Surendran, 67, who owned 1 acre, had availed himself of a loan of `6 lakh from Devikulam Taluk Agriculture and Rural Development Bank. However, it was said he was unable to repay the loan due to crop failure. Surendran consumed poison on February 19 and then was undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital where he breathed his last on February 25 evening.

Idukki was not generally in the limelight for farmer suicides, but for the past few months, a steady trickle of suicides have been happening. In January and February this year, three and four suicides were reported respectively from the region, taking the toll since November to eight. A farmer named Tomy, 49, of Niravathu house, Maniyarankudy, in Vazhathope, who attempted suicide on January 4, due to debt and crop loss, was fortunate to escape and is under treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. 

‘Flood compensations meagre’
Santhosh, a young farmer from Marygiri, committed suicide on January 2 unable to repay the Rs 10 lakh loan taken from the nearest Thopramkudy branch of KSFE for farming. Besides, he had also borrowed Rs 15 lakh from other sources as well. 

It is reported that he was under tremendous pressure, after seeing the recovery notice sent from the bank. The harvest was his only hope. But the flood of August reduced the yield and the fall in price of cash crops like pepper and cardamom added to his woes.Santosh did not claim the compensation for his crops destroyed in flood as the relief amount was so meagre that for 4,000 banana trees destroyed in the flood, they got only 2,000 as compensation. 

Repayment notice 
In a review meeting convened at the Idukki district panchayat hall, Idukki MP Joice Gorge instructed all the bank managers in the district not to sent any repayment notice to farmers until December end.
The MP said the bank officials should not torture the poor farming community hit by the deluge, poor yield and the fall in price. “If any further suicides are getting reported from the district, action will be taken against the bank officials concerned,” he said.Farmers will be having a moratorium for all types of loans, including education and farming, taken by farmers in the district since December 31.

Fall in price for crops to blame?
The crop damage coupled with price fall has shattered the hopes of a majority of farmers in the high ranges. The farmers are engaged in cultivation of pepper, cardamom, rubber and are also into dairy farming. The price of pepper per kilo is Rs 338. However, during the same time last year it was Rs 600 per kilogram. According to the farmers, the crop should fetch a minimum of Rs 500, at least to cover the expenses involved in farming. While for rubber, the price per kilogram is Rs 100 to 110 compared to Rs 200-250 per kg last year. Milk is sold at Rs 30 to 32 per litre, which the farmers say, is low for a marginal dairy farmer to survive. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp