Slain CRPF jawan’s family happy with Balakot surgical strike

KOCHI: As the dust is yet to settle over the grief-stricken family of slain Vasanth Kumar who was killed in the Pulwama terror strike on February 14, Sheena, wife of the CRPF jawan, virtually found contentment in India’s retaliatory air strike in Pakistan on Tuesday.“I am so happy to hear the news of India’s befitting reply to Pakistan for the Pulwama attack. Unleashing attack against terrorists is a very good move. Though we were depressed with the departure of my husband, this news gives us something to cheer about,” said Sheena B. In the past six months, the family at Pookodu near Lakkidi in Wayanad district has lost two of its members.

Sheena (right), wife of CRPF jawan V V

Vasanth Kumar who died in the Pulwama

terror attack on Feb 14 | Express file photo

Vasanth Kumar’s father had died six months ago. The sudden death of Vasanth Kumar, 44, the sole breadwinner of the family, was a double whammy. But the pall of gloom which loomed over the family took a break on Tuesday with the news of the Indian Air Force’s befitting reply to the Pulwama attack by attacking terror camps in Balakot.

The CRPF jawan had spent nearly five days with his family in Wayanad before he was martyred in the attack. “Yes, it is very difficult to live without him. But we are all proud he died for the nation,” Sajeevan, Vasanth’s cousin, told Express.

“We are happy to know we are no longer alone but the entire nation is standing with us. During these days, over 2 lakh people from different parts of the state visited our house only to console us. It’s after a long time we are hearing a news which actually made us happy,” he said.

Thirty-nine CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus on February 14. More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles.