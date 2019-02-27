Home States Kerala

Slain CRPF jawan’s family happy with Balakot surgical strike

Thirty-nine CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus on February 14.

Published: 27th February 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force

Image used for representational purpose only

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the dust is yet to settle over the grief-stricken family of slain Vasanth Kumar who was killed in the Pulwama terror strike on February 14, Sheena, wife of the CRPF jawan, virtually found contentment in India’s retaliatory air strike in Pakistan on Tuesday.“I am so happy to hear the news of India’s befitting reply to Pakistan for the Pulwama attack. Unleashing attack against terrorists is a very good move. Though we were depressed with the departure of my husband, this news gives us something to cheer about,” said Sheena B. In the past six months, the family at Pookodu near Lakkidi in Wayanad district has lost two of its members. 

Sheena (right), wife of CRPF jawan V V
Vasanth Kumar who died in the Pulwama
terror attack on Feb 14 | Express file photo

Vasanth Kumar’s father had died six months ago. The sudden death of Vasanth Kumar, 44, the sole breadwinner of the family, was a double whammy. But the pall of gloom which loomed over the family took a break on Tuesday with the news of the Indian Air Force’s befitting reply to the Pulwama attack by attacking terror camps in Balakot. 

The CRPF jawan had spent nearly five days with his family in Wayanad before he was martyred in the attack. “Yes, it is very difficult to live without him. But we are all proud he died for the nation,” Sajeevan, Vasanth’s cousin, told Express.

“We are happy to know we are no longer alone but the entire nation is standing with us. During these days, over 2 lakh people from different parts of the state visited our house only to console us. It’s after a long time we are hearing a news which actually made us happy,” he said.

Thirty-nine CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus on February 14. More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF jawan Pulwama terror strike surgical strike Balakot surgical strike Vasanth Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp