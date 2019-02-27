Home States Kerala

Wildfire spreads close to Wayanad border

A team of 10 tribal people from the settlement colony in Wayanad have also joined the team.

Published: 27th February 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the wildfire in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve has been contained, the fire that spread to Mudumalai National Park has reached within 4 km range of the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary, creating concern among the tribal people and forest officers in the district. Meanwhile, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF-wildlife northern region) B N Anjan Kumar, who visited the border areas and held discussions with officers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, expressed confidence that the fire would be contained by Wednesday evening.

“The wildfire has reached around 4 km close to Wayanad forest and we are putting all efforts to douse it before it reaches the state border. We have deployed a team of forest watchers who are working in tandem with staff from Bandipur and Mudumalai forest divisions to douse the fire.” “We have also mobilised some volunteers from Wayanad and Kozhikode who are trained in disaster management.

A team of 10 tribal people from the settlement colony in Wayanad have also joined the team. “The fire will be doused by Wednesday evening or Thursday and we are confident of stopping it before it reaches within 2 km range of the Wayanad forest,” he told Express. A team of forest officers from Bandipur led by Moolehole Range Officer has gone to Mudumalai to help the Tamil Nadu Forest staff. Karnataka is providing logistic support to Tamil Nadu officers supplying food, water and glucose to the fire-fighters.

“Tamil Nadu has not revealed its strategy but I have communicated with the Mudumalai Deputy Director Senbagapriya who has promised to share all relevant information. The fire in Bandipur forest has been contained and the area bordering Kerala is 100 per cent safe,” said Anjan Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
wildfire Bandipur Tiger Reserve Mudumalai National Park Wayanad wildlife sanctuary Wayanad border

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp