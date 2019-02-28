Home States Kerala

CPI could be the first to announce candidates

Published: 28th February 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the last phases of candidate selection, the CPI is all set to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha poll in a week. Winning back the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram seat would be the major challenge before the party. With the UDF almost sure of fielding sitting MP Shashi Tharoor from the state capital, the Left is too unlikely to take chances and may go for senior leaders like Kanam Rajendran.

The CPI Thiruvananthapuram district council which is set to meet on Friday to propose candidates for the state capital is likely to put forth state secretary Kanam Rajendran and national leader Annie Raja. “The name of Annie has surely come up before the party. There are chances for the same to be considered also,” a senior leader told Express. However, a section within the party is not keen on bringing in Annie, who’s relatively unfamiliar among the voters, to take on Tharoor.  

Though both Kanam Rajendran and Pannian Raveendran have expressed lack of interest to contest, considering the gravity of the electoral fight, the party may go for one of them. Meanwhile, a number of other names - including state assistant secretary Prakash Babu, and district secretary G R Anil - have been proposed.

“It’s going to be a clear political fight and the party will take no chances and hence anybody can be fielded. The district councils will give their recommendations on Friday and Saturday. The state executive and council meetings on Sunday and Monday will process the same and send it to the national leadership. The final list should be out by March 6,” said a senior leader.

In Wayanad, party assistant secretary Sathyan Mokeri and state executive member P P Suneer are being considered. In Thrissur K P Rajendran, C N Jayadevan and Rajaji Mathew Thomas are the front runners. In addition to Chengara Surendran, Chittayam Gopakumar MLA is also being considered for Mavelikkara constituency.  

If the CPI contests in four seats like last time, eight district councils will have to come up with their proposals for candidates. While Mavelikkara constituency has parts of it in three districts - Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha - the Wayanad constituency too is spread over Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.  

On the cards

The party Thiruvananthapuram district council may propose state secretary Kanam Rajendran and national leader Annie Raja for the state capital

