G V Raja Awards for 2017 for Jinson Johnson and Neena V

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State’s highest sporting honour G V Raja Award for 2017 was awarded to the athletes Jinson Johnson and Neena V by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function organized at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, on Wednesday.

The Olympian Suresh Babu Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to badminton coach S Muraleedharan. Sports Minister E P Jayarajan said to nurture the sporting talents in the state the government is spearheading various efforts including construction of stadiums with synthetic tracks apart from indoor stadiums.

“164 sportspersons, who have won national and international medals, were awarded government jobs while 248 others will also be appointed soon,” said Jayarajan at the event.

Other winners

Volleyball player Jinsy Johnson (college-level)

Athlete Ms Abigeyil Arogyanathan (school-level) for the best sportspersons in the academies under the State Sports Council.

Sports Council volleyball coach S Manoj won the best coach award. Mathews Jacob, Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam won the best college sports teacher award.

Assumption College, Changanassery, was awarded the best college for remarkable sports achievements.

Awards were also distributed to the winners of the 2016-17 national and international competitions, including Asian Games.

Kerala volleyball team that had won the 66th national volleyball championship and participants of the Special Olympics 2015 held in Los Angeles were also awarded.