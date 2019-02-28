LDF Govt’s 1000-day celebrations conclude

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 1000-day celebrations of the LDF government concluded at a valedictory function here on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who inaugurated the function did not address the function owing to throat-related ailment. He also launched an assistance programme for 1,000 artists at the function.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan who presided over the function said the LDF government made an amazing performance during its first 1,000 days. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, which was ridiculed by the Opposition in the beginning, has now become a solution for the development needs of the state. Another notable achievement was the hiking of the social security pension from `600 to `1,100.

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said the state survived some big challenges with the grit of the people and able governance. “After Ockhi came Nipah and then the catastrophic floods. The state suffered losses worth `41,000 crore and is successfully undertaking the infra rebuilding exercise,” he said.