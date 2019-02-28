Home States Kerala

LDF Govt’s 1000-day celebrations conclude

The 1000-day celebrations of the LDF government concluded at a valedictory function here on Wednesday.

Published: 28th February 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 1000-day celebrations of the LDF government concluded at a valedictory function here on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who inaugurated the function did not address the function owing to throat-related ailment. He also launched an assistance programme for 1,000 artists at the function.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan who presided over the function said the LDF government made an amazing performance during its first 1,000 days. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, which was ridiculed by the Opposition in the beginning, has now become a solution for the development needs of the state. Another notable achievement was the hiking of the social security pension from `600 to `1,100.
Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said the state survived some big challenges with the grit of the people and able governance. “After Ockhi came Nipah and then the catastrophic floods. The state suffered losses worth `41,000 crore and is successfully undertaking the infra rebuilding exercise,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp