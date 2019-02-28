Paddy procurement rate hiked; CM Pinarayi Vijayan to call bankers’ meet to help farmers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming to the rescue of the crisis-ridden farmers who have suffered major loss in the mid-August floods, the state government has decided to increase the paddy procurement rate by Rs 1. In addition, the Chief Minister will call a meeting of various banks to discuss possible measures to support the farmers. The decision to increase the support price has been taken in the backdrop of the recent farmer suicides. The government has decided to increase the bonus given to farmers as part of paddy procurement from next season.

“The state government has been exploring ways to support the farmers. As part of which various measures are being taken. The increase in support price is one such measure,” said Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar.

Unified secondary education stream

Despite stiff opposition from higher secondary teachers associations, the Cabinet gave in-principle approval for the Dr M A Khader Committee report that proposed a unified secondary stream in education sector. The Cabinet also decided to hold talks with service organisations in this regard. The expert panel was appointed by the state government to come up with necessary recommendations to improve the quality of school education and bring in necessary changes in the administrative structure.

The committee in its report submitted last month had recommended that a unified directorate should be brought in merging the high school and higher secondary streams. The report had invited severe flak from higher secondary school teachers’ associations.

LSG land for waste treatment

As part of going ahead with its decision to set up Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants across the state, the government has decided to bring in amendments in the Panchayati Raj Act and the Kerala Municipality Act. The amendments are aimed at facilitating the government to take over land in possession of local bodies to implement waste management schemes. The amendments will be introduced as Ordinances. The Cabinet decided to recommend to the Governor to promulgate the Ordinance.

Appointments

Industries Principal Secretary K Elangovan to be given additional charge of Principal Secretary, Ports Department.

B Ashok, who’s back after Central deputation appointed as Power Secretary.

A P Kuttikrishnan, who has been working as State Project Director Sarva Siksha Abhiyan to be re-appointed as State Project Director, Samagra Siksha - Kerala.