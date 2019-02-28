Home States Kerala

Upper hand for UDF

Facing the election for the third time after the formation of the constituency, the UDF holds an upper hand in the ensuing electoral battle in Pathanamthitta.

Published: 28th February 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Facing the election for the third time after the formation of the constituency, the UDF holds an upper hand in the ensuing electoral battle in Pathanamthitta.Spread over two districts, the constituency consists of Poonjar and Kanjirappally in Kottayam and Tiruvalla, Adoor, Aranmula, Konni and Ranni in Pathanamthitta, the elections in 2009 and 2014 saw a cakewalk for the UDF.

With the changed political atmosphere in the aftermath of the Sabarimala issue centered around the Supreme Court verdict and the agitation thereof, the electoral scenario will have a major impact on the voters.

The government’s handling of the August floods, which claimed more than 20 lives and sufferings to thousands of families, drew widespread criticism from people across the district.The CPM candidates who contested the last two elections - K Anandagopan in 2009 and Peelipose Thomas as CPM Independent in 2014 - failed to make their presence felt in the elections.Congress candidate Anto Antony won on both occasions, with over 1 lakh votes in 2009 and  56,191 in 2014.

Going by the political undercurrents, the LDF is planning to hand over the candidature to the Democratic Kerala Congress led by former MP Francis George.In such a scenario, the party chairman who represented the erstwhile constituency before the delimitation of the constituency, is the likely choice.

In the UDF, Anto, the sitting MP who has close links with the party central leadership, especially with its president Rahul Gandhi, will be the frontrunner.Anto was in the core team of MPs in Rahul’s recent trip to the UAE.

For the NDA, M T Ramesh, who unsuccessfully contested in 2014, has already come out with his candidature for the March-April election.Closely associated with the RSS and BJP’s central leadership, Ramesh is pinning hopes on contesting polls again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp