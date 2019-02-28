Home States Kerala

‘We want a CBI probe not just for us but for the next generation of Kerala’

Krishnan, father of Kripesh, could not say much. Choking on his words, he said the rogues who killed his son should be brought to justice.

Published: 28th February 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Kerala should not witness another murder like Kripesh and Sarath Lal’s and that is why the government should hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, said their fathers Krishnan and Sathyanarayanan.

The two grieving fathers visited the Congress protest tent, where the party’s district president Hakkim Kunnil is on a two-day hunger strike raising the same demand, near the  Collectorate on Wednesday.
“Our demand for CBI probe is not just for us. It is for the next generation of Kerala. We do not want such murders to happen in the state again,” Sathyanarayanan, father of Sarath Lal, said.

It was painful to be here, but the presence of such a crowd, cutting across caste, religion and political parties, was a comfort, he said. “It is comforting to know that the people of Kerala are with us,” he said.
Sathyanarayanan said the conspiracy in the double murder was not being probed by the Kerala Police. “If the government does not hand over the case to the CBI, we will protest till our death in front of the Secretariat. Our sons need justice. The culprits should be be brought to justice for the souls to rest in peace,” he said.

Krishnan, father of Kripesh, could not say much. Choking on his words, he said the rogues who killed his son should be brought to justice. “We will not give up this struggle till our sons get justice,” he said.
Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal were hacked to death on February 17. The police have arrested seven persons, including a CPM member and a resident of Kalliyot, A Peethambaran, in connection with the murders.

But the Congress alleged that the CPM’s leadership was involved in the crime. Senior Congress leaders K Sudhakaran and Shanimol Usman also took part in the hunger strike on Wednesday. Kunnil would end his strike at 10 am on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp