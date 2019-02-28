‘We want a CBI probe not just for us but for the next generation of Kerala’

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Kerala should not witness another murder like Kripesh and Sarath Lal’s and that is why the government should hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, said their fathers Krishnan and Sathyanarayanan.

The two grieving fathers visited the Congress protest tent, where the party’s district president Hakkim Kunnil is on a two-day hunger strike raising the same demand, near the Collectorate on Wednesday.

“Our demand for CBI probe is not just for us. It is for the next generation of Kerala. We do not want such murders to happen in the state again,” Sathyanarayanan, father of Sarath Lal, said.

It was painful to be here, but the presence of such a crowd, cutting across caste, religion and political parties, was a comfort, he said. “It is comforting to know that the people of Kerala are with us,” he said.

Sathyanarayanan said the conspiracy in the double murder was not being probed by the Kerala Police. “If the government does not hand over the case to the CBI, we will protest till our death in front of the Secretariat. Our sons need justice. The culprits should be be brought to justice for the souls to rest in peace,” he said.

Krishnan, father of Kripesh, could not say much. Choking on his words, he said the rogues who killed his son should be brought to justice. “We will not give up this struggle till our sons get justice,” he said.

Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal were hacked to death on February 17. The police have arrested seven persons, including a CPM member and a resident of Kalliyot, A Peethambaran, in connection with the murders.

But the Congress alleged that the CPM’s leadership was involved in the crime. Senior Congress leaders K Sudhakaran and Shanimol Usman also took part in the hunger strike on Wednesday. Kunnil would end his strike at 10 am on Thursday.