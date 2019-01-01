Home States Kerala

2019, in our book, a year of reckoning

With the 17th Lok Sabha elections due in April-May, there is no doubt 2019 is going to be a year of reckoning for India. Kerala can be no exception.

By Vinod Mathew
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the 17th Lok Sabha elections due in April-May, there is no doubt 2019 is going to be a year of reckoning for India. Kerala can be no exception. The first half of the calendar will be dedicated to the run-up to the polls and almost all activities will revolve around this one event. So far, the 20 Lok Sabha seats from Kerala have remained either within the UPA fold or the Left. Next year will determine if, for the first time, seats will go the NDA way.

From strictly a Kerala perspective, 2019 will be the year when slogans on ‘Rebuild Kerala’ will have to yield to action on the ground. Since the scope of rebuilding has been pegged at a massive Rs 31,000 crore, 2019 will necessarily make a visible change in the landscape that is Kerala now provided even half that money gets invested in the state. And, if the Met Department is to be believed, the spectre of a particularly harsh summer looms large.

One critical aspect of this gigantic exercise of rebuilding the state would be to ensure a fair and non-partisan spread of funds, where regions can see infrastructure upgrade, irrespective of political leanings. In other words, money deployment should be graded as per the damage wreaked by the floods; it should also be in sync with the existing pecking order of city/municipality/panchayat/village as they are defined today.
It is indeed an anomaly that Kerala has not really succeeded in building a single modern satellite township, as has been/is being done by other states. The Rebuild Kerala project would provide the chance to at least build the foundation for a few such townships, by focusing on modern roads – both trunk and feeder.

And, the endgame (pun intended) that a fair share of Keralites would be hoping to see pan out in 2019 would be the extinction of a rather retrograde practice called hartal. Not easy for the average Malayali to envisage such a scenario, especially as the very first day of the year is slated to bring the state to a standstill, at least for a few hours, with the Women’s Wall.In summation, 2019 definitely portends to be a ‘Year of Reckoning’.

