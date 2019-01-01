Amid continuing political debates, Women's Wall to be raised today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala which had come up with several unique ways of protests and movements in the past, has yet again caught the attention as, amid heated political debates, it will raise a 620-km Women's Wall on the New Year day to protect its renaissance values.

With an expected 50 lakh participants, the Wall should cover Kerala's entire length, with Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja as the first link in Kasargod and CPM Politburo member Brinda Karat the final one at Vellayambalam, near here. Even as the Opposition UDF continued with its criticism of the initiative, terming it a communal wall, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear it is being organised in the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala.

Resolving women's issues is part of Communist class struggle. Veteran leader K R Gowri Amma will be part of the Wall at Alappuzha. Many other prominent Left leaders including Subhashini Ali and Annie Raja will join the Wall, organised raising the mottoes of gender equality, protection of renaissance values and fight against making Kerala a madhouse again.

On certain stretches, men's wall be raised in parallel. Refuting allegations of misusing the state machinery, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the Wall is not a government programme, but one backed by it. "The government has been supporting the Women's Wall, but not financially. Those who organise the movement are capable of doing it without its monetary backing," said Kodiyeri, adding no one would be forced to join it.

"Men should also join in raising women's issues. Both men and women should jointly fight for gender quality. Though only women will take part in the Wall, men will actively participate to bring them for the initiative. There'll be a parallel men's wall at certain places, not the entire stretch," said Kodiyeri.

Women have been asked to reach the respective points at 3 pm, with the rehearsal beginning 30 minutes later. The Wall, scheduled to be raised at 4 pm when all women stand close to each other and take an oath, will end by 4.15 pm. Ministers and prominent socio-political leaders will attend the public meetings held on its sidelines.

In Kasargod, the Wall will be formed on a 44-km stretch, from New Bus Stand to Kaalikkadavu. C K Janu will join at Kulappully, Palakkad and Women’s Commission Chairperson M C Josephine at Angamaly in Ernakulam. Noted critic M Leelavathy will be part of the initiative along with Sajitha Madathil, Thanooja Bhattathiri, Muse Mary George and Lida Jacob.