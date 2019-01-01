Home States Kerala

Clean chit to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in Vizhinjam deal

The Commission said it has not taken cognizance of corruption as there were no specific allegations.

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a breather to UDF and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, the Justice C N Ramachandran Nair Commission that probed into the Vizhinjam port deal has ruled out corruption in the deal.

The LDF government had constituted the Commission to investigate the irregularities alleged in the Rs 7,525-crore Vizhinjam port deal between the previous UDF government and the Adani Group. In its 94-page report handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, the Commission gave clean chit to Chandy, and concluded that there's no corruption in the agreement. The Commission said it has not taken cognizance of corruption as there were no specific allegations. The Commission has no scope for enquiry on corruption as it did not come across any specific allegations against anyone.

"The corruption allegation should be specific. No one raised any specific allegation against any individual including the then chief minister, ministers or any other officials. There were no specific allegation of corruption or favours taken. Nobody raised any specific allegations," Justice Ramachandran Nair told
'Express'.

The CAG report had 19 items on which the CAG had raised criticisms. "The Commission looked into all these items and came up with our opinions. Each and every point was discussed in detail. The Commission has agreed with the CAG on some points and disagreed with it on other points," said Justice Ramachandran Nair.

The Commission, in its report, said the government and the company can go ahead with the project. As of now neither the CAG nor the Commission can find out whether the project would be profitable. When the Oommen Chandy Government signed the deal with Adani Group, the then opposition LDF including Pinarayi had raised allegations to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore in the deal.

The CAG, in a report tabled in the Assembly in May 2017, had concluded the conditions of the concession agreement signed between the Chandy Government and the Adani Group were not favourable to the state. The report said it allowed 'undue benefit to the private partner' the Adani Group. The findings were made public in the CAG report on the public sector undertakings for the year ended March 31, 2016.

Subsequently, the Pinarayi Government appointed the Commission, which included former Shipping Secretary K Mohandas and former IA&AS officer P J Mathew as members, to probe the deal. In 2018 the Commission raised certain concerns about its terms of reference (ToR).

