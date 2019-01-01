DGP overhauls Narcotic Cells to handle drug mafia

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Narcotic Cells, which have been in a near-defunct state with officers concerned doing clerical jobs, have got a shot in the arm with the State Police Chief giving them more fire power to go after the drug mafia in the state.With the state witnessing a rising flow of drugs and heightened activities of drug cartels, state police chief has decided to go for a complete overhaul of the Cells.

In a strict directive issued to all district police chiefs, DGP Loknath Behera said: “the district Narcotic Cells have been constituted to take action against illegal trade in narcotic substances and enforcement of drug related laws. However, it is seen such work is given the least priority by these Cells. In the present situation, where illegal trade and transportation as well as use of narcotic drugs and other psychotropic substances are on the increase, there is an urgent need to energise the system for efficient action against these evils.”

Behera told ‘Express’ that the directive was aimed at totally overhauling the Narcotic Cells and the drive against the drug mafia. “It’s a reality that Kerala is becoming a hot destination for drug rackets. We need to have a robust wing to deal with this threat and the Narcotic Cells will hereafter fully focus on drug-related cases,” he said.

As per the directive, ADGP (Crime Branch) will prepare a comprehensive state-wide operation scheme for preventive, punitive and awareness creation activities against the drug menace within a week. The district police chiefs concerned will be the nodal officers for drug enforcement at the district level and they will personally monitor drug law enforcement actions under their jurisdiction.

“The Narcotic Cells shall be used only for drug law enforcement and related activities henceforth. No additional work to be given to them without the permission of the Crime Branch ADGP who shall conduct monthly reviews of the drug law enforcement plan of action and evaluate achievements,” the directive said