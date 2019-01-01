Home States Kerala

‘He was a motivational figure, a man of uncompromising ideology’

I still remember the day (October 14) when he was stabbed in the back at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

By Shibu B S
I knew Britto from my college days. I was the SFI unit secretary at the Maharaja’s College in 1980. Britto was one of our prominent leaders. He was in-charge of various college units in Ernakulam.His working style was unique. With a sharp mind to identify good cadets, he would nurture them, teach them good life lessons and inject them with the positiveness of Leftist ideology. For all the student leaders then, including me, Britto was a motivational figure, a man of ideology and a true student leader.

I still remember the day (October 14) when he was stabbed in the back at the Ernakulam General Hospital. I had left college by then. When I visited him at the Medical Trust Hospital, all thought it would be the end of his life. However, he came back though his lower body was paralysed. From then on, it was a constant fight against Life. Despite the severe restrictions imposed by the paralysis, Britto travelled all over India. He criss-crossed Kerala and visited even the Himalayas. Those who accompanied him during his journeys know how strenuous it was for him to move around.But, thanks to his indomitable spirit, he never appeared tired. He attended public and private functions with a smile. He wrote four books and was working on the next one. He sold most of his published works during his journeys.

Fate hunted him down once. He survived and hunted his life back. That life was a story. A story of constant struggle and survival.

Jayachandran CICC

(Jayachandran is printer and publisher of CICC Books.)

