Heavy rush of pilgrims at Sabarimala

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Devotees in their thousands thronged the Sannidhanam in Sabarimala for darsan of Lord Ayyappa on Monday - the first day of the Makaravilakku season, with the queue for darsan stretching as far as Saramkuthi when the Sreekovil was opened at 3 am.

The flyover at Sopanam, Holy Steps, Lower Thirumuttom and Valiyanadapandal were streaming with pilgrims even three hours after the temple was opened in the morning. Pilgrims had to wait for upto four-five hours to get darsan on account of the queue stretching endlessly.

Similarly,  the neyyabhishekam offering saw pilgrims queuing up in large numbers to collect the coupon and the offering at Sannidhanam. The police had to struggle hard to rein in the crowd at Valiyanadapandal and Lower Thirumuttom.

At Pampa, a heavy crowd was witnessed at Pampa Manappuram for the customary holy dip (Pampa-snanom)since Sunday afternoon. The failure to restore the bathing ghat at Pampa, which was washed away in mid-August’s floods, affected pilgrims taking the holy dip. Besides, the sanitation workers’ inability to remove the mounting heap of clothes dumped in the Pampa is hampering the pilgrims from taking the customary dip.

Not enough check-dams

The inadequate number of temporary chack-dams is affecting the water level in the river. The Irrigation Dept had promised to ensure adequate number of check-dams in the Pampa at the review meetings chaired by the Devaswom Minister. But the Dept has erected only two temporary check-dams till date.

