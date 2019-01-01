620-km long 'great wall of women' in Kerala scripts history, CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls it a success

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scripting a new history in Kerala's women's movement, the state witnessed a sea of women coming together to raise a formidable 'Women's Wall' or Vanitha Mathil, covering the entire length of the state. The wall was formed from 4 to 4.15pm.

Lakhs of women from all walks of life stood shoulder-to-shoulder to form a 620-km wall from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram, proclaiming their support to the state government’s resolve to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages access to Sabarimala and to protect the secular and progressive values of Kerala.

Nearly 50 lakh women joined the Wall organised by the state government in association with various bodies. The state government had said it decided to form the Wall after it felt the Sangh Parivar organisations were trying to suppress women following the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala.

The 'wall' started with social justice minister KK Shylaja who stood at the northern-most end at Kasargod new bus stand. The line went through 10 districts - Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Wayanad being the excluded ones - before stopping at Vellayambalam in the state capital with CPM Polit Buro member Brinda Karat being the last person in the line.

With the huge turnout of women, in some places, there were two-three rows of the wall. Men were seen in the opposite side of the road in solidarity with the women who participated in the wall. Government employees too joined the wall at many places.

The wall faced opposition at Kasargod where suspected RSS-BJP workers attacked the wall at Chettukundu injuring many who came for the initiative. The wall got disrupted and broke along a 500m stretch, leading to clashes between the protestors and the police.

Inaugurating the public meet in connection with the 'wall' at Vellayambalam, Brinda Karat urged women not to be a pawn in the hands of the RSS-BJP combine. "The RSS-BJP is using women for its toxic, divisive and anti-women political goals," alleged Karat.

(Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)

Greeting the women after the initiative, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the movement a historic success. Calling it the 'great wall of women', Pinarayi said it was the biggest women's movement in the country to protect their constitutional rights and resist attacks against gender equality.

"The women's wall is a major warning against those conservative and communal forces which are engaged in collective attempts to deny women their constitutional rights and renaissance values. The women's wall has turned out into a major proclamation that Kerala's women society stands with progressive thinking. The entire women society in the state, irrespective of their caste- religious and political affiliations, stood with the wall. They ignored the resistance to uphold the state's dignity," Pinarayi Vijayan.

(Photo | A Sanesh /EPS)

The women's wall has become a historic event, said VS Achuthanandan in a statement. The lakhs of women who tuned up for the wall have clearly proclaimed their dissent against male dominance, pointed out VS.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WALL

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM veteran VS Achuthanandan, CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, ministers Thomas Isaac, EP Jayarajan, Kadakampally Surendran, CPI leader Annie Raja and KPMS leader Punnala Sreekumar attended the meet at the state capital while prominent personalities and socio-cultural leaders including Aruna Roy, M Leelavathy, K Ajitha, Subhashini Ali, Nilambur Ayisha, PK Medini, Rima Kallingal and Sajitha Madathil joining the 'wall' at different parts. SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natensan spoke at the public meet in Alappuzha.