I wish to travel to the Himalayas one more time if health permits: Educationist P Chithran Namboothirippad

THRISSUR: New Year brings hope and give wings to future dreams. For educationist P Chithran Namboothirippad, who celebrates his 100th birth anniversary on January 20, only one wish remains – to visit the Himalayas once more.With the New Year finally here, Namboothirippad spoke to Express about the present education movement, Sabarimala, his trips to the Himalayas and others.

Q: What are your thoughts on ongoing projects of upgrading schools to hi-tech and international standards?

A: I welcome them. It is essential, as schools in India or Kerala lack the same infrastructure as that of developed countries. However, upgrading schools and colleges to international standards is a long-term process and cannot be achieved during the tenure of a particular government. More than infrastructure, the syllabus and curriculum have to be improved. Also, it is time to think about learning languages used widely across the world. We also need to consider student-exchange. It can be tried between different Indian states.

Q: Travelling to the Himalayas 29 times is no simple feat. What motivated you?

A: I have been asked this often. See, my father was a devout person and every month he visited the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple. For me, my journeys to the Himalayas are simply something that satisfy my inner self. Nothing more, nothing less.



Q: What were some of your experiences during your journeys?

A: In one of our visits, we were stuck as a big rock had fell on the road, blocking traffic. When we realised we will have to spend the entire night there, two of our team members went looking for a suitable accommodation. They found a Gurudwara and all 110 of us trekked the hill for nearly 3 km in the dark. When we reached there, the authorities there agreed to accommodate us despite our large number. They even gave us food and a hall to rest. We stayed there till the next evening as traffic hadn’t been restored. What surprised us was that they refused to take any money. They believed in ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.

Q: Are you planning another trip to the Himalayas?

A: I want to go the Himalayas one more time, to make it my 30th visit, if my health allows. Though I went there on several occasions, I could never complete it due to different reasons.

Q: What is your take on the agitations surrounding the entry of young women into Sabarimala temple?

A: Personally, I feel women of all ages should be allowed to enter the temple. Traditional practices should be reformed as and when society needs it. Earlier, sacrificing animals during yajnas was the practice. Later, a piece criticising the practice appeared in a newspaper, sparking widespread debate. With joint efforts, the practice was later stopped. However, in the case of Sabarimala, women remain divided. If the Supreme Court verdict was welcomed by all, we could have adapted to it by the time of the next generation.

Q: What is your message for the New Year?

A: Last year, we experienced deluge and many lives remain stranded even now. In the coming year, we have to work together to reconstruct society and I look forward to it.

P Chithran Namboothirippad, a familiar name among Malayalees, was born to a devout Brahmin family in Mookkuthala in Malappuram. He retired from service as Joint Director of Public Instruction in 1978