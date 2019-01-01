Home States Kerala

IUML worker loses both palms during bomb-making in Kozhikode

Two others who were also injured in the explosion on Monday night are absconding.

Published: 01st January 2019 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 10:47 PM

Image of IUML workers used for representational purpose (File Photo | A Sanesh/ENS)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: A 23-year-old worker of the Indian Union Muslim League lost both his palms and suffered injuries all over his body when a country bomb exploded at the compound of his house at Kakkuni in the district, police said.

Two others, who were also injured in the explosion on Monday night, are absconding, they said, adding that a bomb had been recovered from the spot.

Police suspect that the incident occurred when country bombs were being manufactured.

Police were informed about the incident this morning.

A case has been registered under the Explosive Sbstances Act, police said.

They said the IUML worker's statement could not be recorded as he is in a semi-conscious state in a private hospital.

 

IUML Kerala bomb blast IUML bomb explosion Kerala political violence

