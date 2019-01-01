LPG penetration at 106 per cent in Kerala under PMUY scheme

By Express News Service

KOCHI: LPG connections in Kerala has increased to 85.2 lakh in Kerala, thanks to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme.The LPG coverage stands at 106.3 per cent as against earlier coverage of 97.2 per cent as on April 1, 2016, when the scheme was launched. So far, 1.55 lakh connections have been released under the scheme in Kerala. The above 100 per cent penetration is mainly attributed to NRKs reactivating connections after a hiatus.

Chief General Manager & State Head Indian Oil, Kerala on Monday launched Extended Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-2 (EPMUY- 2) Scheme in Kerala. PMUY, a scheme to provide 5 crore deposit-free LPG connections to women belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in India, has been subsequently increased to cover 8 crore with a budgetary allocation of Rs 12,800 crore. The initial target of 5 crore connections was achieved well before the set target of March 31, 2019.

Mony said with PMUY-2, all BPL households who were not covered under the Socio-Economic Caste Census and EPMUY are facilitated to avail the PMUY LPG connection. “Implementation of PMUY has resulted in a significant increase in national LPG coverage, in general, and eastern states, in particular. The scheme has resulted in mass coverage of rural poor households and 48 per cent of the beneficiaries are SC/STs. It has led to improved national LPG coverage which was less than 62 per cent as on April 1, 2016 to 89.5 per cent as on December 1, 2018,” said Mony. As on December 6, 2018, more than 23 crore LPG consumers have joined the PAHAL Scheme, through which subsidies are delivered to the benefactors’ bank account. So far, more than `96,625 crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of consumers.

“PAHAL has helped in identifying ‘ghost’ accounts, multiple accounts and inactive accounts. This has helped in curbing diversion of subsidized LPG to commercial purposes. So far, estimated savings due to the implementation of Pahal is approximately `50,000 crore,” said Mony.

62.8 per cent beneficiaries under the scheme, who could not afford to make an upfront payment for the purchase of gas stove and first refill, were provided loan facility by the OMCs - IOC, HPCL and BPCL in Kerala.OMCs have introduced 5kg refill option to Ujjwala beneficiaries wherein they can swap 14.2 Kg cylinder with 5 kg refill and vice versa.