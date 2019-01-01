Manoj Abraham is ADGP, Armed Police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Manoj Abraham has been posted as ADGP in the Armed Police Battalion. Manoj, who was serving as Thiruvananthapuram Range IG, was promoted as ADGP on Friday and later posted to the battalion to fill the shoes of Sudesh Kumar, who was removed from the helm after his daughter assaulted his official driver.

Manoj has also been given the full additional charge of Thiruvananthapuram Range IG and nodal officer of the cyberdome that he has been holding.N Shanker Reddy, who was the chairman and managing director of the Kerala Police Housing & Construction Corporation Ltd, has been repatriated to the parent department. He will hold the post of Road Safety commissioner.

Special Branch SP (security) A Akbar has been promoted as DIG of Security. KAP IV Battalion commandant Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin has been promoted to the post of DIG in the police headquarters.Kozhikode City Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar has been promoted to the rank of DIG.Syamsundar, principal of the Police Training College,has been placed at the disposal of Home Department.