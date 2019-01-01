Home States Kerala

National registry for heart failure to begin today

Published: 01st January 2019

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A first-of-its-kind National HF Registry (NHFR) will be prepared from Tuesday. This is in view of the fact that heart failure (HF) has become a leading cause of death. The registry is expected to examine the reasons behind HF and the policy interventions needed to contain the same.

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) will act as the national coordinator in the preparation of the NHFR. And the data will be collected by 52 hospitals spread across 22 states. It is learnt that within a year or two NHFR will get finalized.

“The reason for the increasing cases of HF remains an enigma. The NHFR might shed some light on the same,” s aid Dr Harikrishnan S, Professor of Cardiology at SCTIMST.“Around 10,000 patients will be recruited as part of the NHFR. Each hospital will recruit around 200 HF patients. As part of preparing the database, an e-platform will also be set up. The hospitals will record the data for NHFR from Tuesday,” he said.  

According to him, the data collection will be coordinated by nine nodal centres including SCTIMST. The other centres are: AIIMS, U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and  Research Centre - Ahmedabad, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research - Bangalore, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research - Chandigarh, Calcutta Medical College, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences - Shillong, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research - Pondicherry and Lucknow-based medical university.

In Kerala, five hospitals will become part of the NHFR. They were Kottayam Caritas Hospital, Ernakulam Lisie Hospital, Angamaly Little Flower Hospital, Pariyaram Medical College and Kozhikode Aster MIMS. SCTIMST authorities said that along with the preparation of NHFR some 40 sub-studies including the socioeconomic impact of HF, effects of iron supplementation in preventing HF and others will also be carried out.

“The sub-studies that we are planning is not part of the NHFR. But the findings of the studies could be correlated with the NHFR. With SCTIMST being recognised as a Centre for Advanced Research and Excellence (CARE) in HF by the Indian Council for Medical Research, the sub-studies will be carried out under the aegis of the same,” said Harikrishnan. Earlier, The Lancet, in an article, observed that the prevalent cases of cardiovascular diseases had increased in India from 25.7 million in 1990 to 54.5 million in 2016.

