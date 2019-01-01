Home States Kerala

No room for equidistance in fight against communalism: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Without directly naming the NSS, he asked whether it was right on the part of an organisation which was part of the Renaissance Movement to join the Ayyappa Jyothi organised by the RSS.

Published: 01st January 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday criticised the NSS for its stand against the Women's Wall programme.

Without directly naming the NSS, he asked whether it was right on the part of an organisation which was part of the Renaissance Movement to join the Ayyappa Jyothi organised by the RSS. Alleging double standards on the part of the organisation, the Chief Minister said it should decide on itself the matters in which equidistance should be maintained.

Pinarayi even wondered whether equidistance can be maintained regarding secularism. "It is hard to comprehend that this stand is to preserve the customs. There were several customs in the past. Can we forget the fight put up by renaissance leaders like Mannam against those customs," he said.

"Once matrilineal inheritance system prevailed among the Nair community. Didn't it change. Didn't the 'sambandham' system in which Namboodiri men marry Nair women change?" he asked. The Chief Minister said that once the children born to Namboodiri male-Nair woman marriages did not have rights on the properties of their father. Some children were not even allowed to touch their father. "Didn't all those change?" he asked.

The Chief Minister said the women's wall programme was indeed in the backdrop of the women's entry issue at Sabarimala. Resolving women's issues is part of the Communist class struggle, he said. "The Sangh Parivar brought a section of women to the streets to create an impression that all women in the state are against women entering Sabarimala. The meeting of Hindu organisations was convened in this backdrop. The women's wall was decided at this meeting," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Women's Wall Kerala CM NSS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp