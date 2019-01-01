No room for equidistance in fight against communalism: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday criticised the NSS for its stand against the Women's Wall programme.

Without directly naming the NSS, he asked whether it was right on the part of an organisation which was part of the Renaissance Movement to join the Ayyappa Jyothi organised by the RSS. Alleging double standards on the part of the organisation, the Chief Minister said it should decide on itself the matters in which equidistance should be maintained.

Pinarayi even wondered whether equidistance can be maintained regarding secularism. "It is hard to comprehend that this stand is to preserve the customs. There were several customs in the past. Can we forget the fight put up by renaissance leaders like Mannam against those customs," he said.

"Once matrilineal inheritance system prevailed among the Nair community. Didn't it change. Didn't the 'sambandham' system in which Namboodiri men marry Nair women change?" he asked. The Chief Minister said that once the children born to Namboodiri male-Nair woman marriages did not have rights on the properties of their father. Some children were not even allowed to touch their father. "Didn't all those change?" he asked.

The Chief Minister said the women's wall programme was indeed in the backdrop of the women's entry issue at Sabarimala. Resolving women's issues is part of the Communist class struggle, he said. "The Sangh Parivar brought a section of women to the streets to create an impression that all women in the state are against women entering Sabarimala. The meeting of Hindu organisations was convened in this backdrop. The women's wall was decided at this meeting," he said.