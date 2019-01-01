Home States Kerala

Pinarayi, Kodiyeri criticise Kadakampally Surendran for requesting women to avoid Sabarimala

Kadakampally later said that he only wanted to draw attention to the limitations in ensuring the safety of women.

Published: 01st January 2019

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Monday criticised Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and TDB president A Padmakumar for their request to women to avoid visiting Sabarimala.  

Pinarayi said that no minister had the right to restrict women from entering Sabarimala. “The government has a clear stand on the issue. Ministers can toe this line only,” he said. The CM’s clarification came when journalists asked him bout Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s request to women to avoid visiting Sabarimala during the Makaravilakku season.

“The government will give protection to women who want to visit the shrine. It is bound to implement the Supreme Court order. Anti-social elements will not be allowed to create issues at the temple,” he said.
CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the comments of the minister and TDB president were not the right kind of responses.   

Kadakampally later said that he only wanted to draw attention to the limitations in ensuring the safety of women. “The government has the responsibility to implement the SC order. There is no anti-government stand,” he said.

Kadakampally said he had given explanation to the party on the issue.

