Prominent leaders, ministers to attend public meetings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prominent leaders and ministers will attend the public meetings to be organised as part of the Women’s Wall. A 97-km stretch of women’s wall will be formed in Alappuzha from Aroor to Oachira. Left leader C S Sujatha, revolutionary singer P K Medini and district panchayat vice-president Daleema Jojo will join the wall in Alappuzha, while Preethi Natesan, wife of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, will be part of the wall at Pathirappally.

Radha Kakkanadan and Vijayakumari will be part of the wall in Kollam while Annie Raja, Beena Paul, Vidhu Vincent, Mala Parvathy, Boby Aloysius, Neena Prasad, Rajasree Varrier and boxing champion K C Lekha will join in Thiruvananthapuram where the 44km- stretch of the wall will end at Ayyankali statue, Vellayamabalam.

Sreelakshmi, granddaughter of P Krishnapillai’s sister, will be part of the wall at Paravur, Punnapra, in Alappuzha. Susheela Gopalan’s sister and Cheppad farmers’ revolt leader C K Sarojini will join at Mararikkulam. Prabha, granddaughter of Kunnambally Asan, the Sanskrit teacher of Sree Narayana Guru, too will be part of the wall at Kayamkulam. Poet Vayalar Rama Varma’s daughter B Sindhu, along with her daughter Meenakshi, will participate in the wall at Chalakkudy. Revathy Varma, another granddaughter of Vayalar Rama Varma, too will join the Wall at Cheruthuruthy.

In Kannur, Dr Arifa K C, Seethadevi Kariat and Sukanya will join the wall, which stretches for 82 km from Kaalikkadavu to Mahi. A 76-km wall will be formed from Azhiyoor to Vaidyarangadi in Kozhikode which will be attended by K Ajitha, P Valsala, Deedi Damodaran, K P Sudheera, V P Suhra, Dr Khadeeja Mumtaz and Viji Penkoottu.

On the 55-km stretch at Malappuram, Nilambur Ayisha and P K Sainaba will participate. Minister K T Jaleel will attend the public meeting to be held in connection with the wall. In Palakkad, the wall will be formed for 26 km from Pulamanthol to Cheruthuruthy. Ministers A K Balan and K Krishnankutty will participate in the public meeting at Kulappully and Pattambi respectively.

200 transgender people to take part in the Wall

T’Puram: Two hundred transgender people are expected to take part in the Women’s Wall on Tuesday; 50 of them will join at Ulloor. Surya and Syama S Prabha will lead the team in Thiruvananthapuram, while Vijayaraja Mallika will lead at Thrissur and Seethal Syam at Ernakulam. Six transgender women who work with Kochi Metro too are expected to join the Wall. About 10 transgender women are expected to take part in Alappuzha district. All districts will witness transgender participation.

Women’s Wall won’t make any change: Mullappally

T’Puram: The Women’s Wall will not make any change in Kerala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has said. “The state is facing administrative standstill for the past one month owing to the preparations for the Women’s Wall. Ministers and officials are behind the wall for the last one month. Tuesday’s wall would divide the state into two. Undoubtedly this is a communal wall,” he said. Mullappally said that the government was setting up the wall excluding Christian and Muslim communities. The minorities were not invited because the government is afraid of the BJP and the RSS. Is it right for a chief minister to discriminate people on the basis of religion,” he asked. The Congress will offer protection to those who do not want to join the wall. Legal and political action will be taken for this. Mullappaly said a section of intellectuals in the state has now accepted that the Congress took the right stand on the Sabarimala issue. Mullappaly said organisational revamp was on the cards. “There should be organisational reconstitution. The KPCC need not be a jumbo committee. Modalities for the reconstitution are being discussed,” he said. Mullapppally said there was no plan to change any DCC president including Thrissur DCC president T N Prathapan.