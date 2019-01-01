Red salute! Indefatigable Simon Britto

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Simon Britto, who inspired people with the energy and fight he had in him even when bound to a wheelchair, is no more. The 64-year-old CPM leader died at a private hospital in Thrissur on Monday. His funeral will be held here on Wednesday.

It was in October 1983 that Britto was stabbed by a political opponent when he was at the Ernakulam General Hospital corridor to visit the students who were hospitalised following an SFI-KSU clash. Britto, a Law College student then, was also the vice-president of SFI. He suffered three stab wounds on his backbone and had been bound to a wheelchair since then. However, that did not stop him from appearing in the social, cultural and political stages. Britto travelled across the country to study people and their struggles. He was also the Anglo-Indian representative in the legislative Assembly during 2006-11.

Born in Vaduthala in Ernakulam district, Britto was the son of Nicholas Rodriguez and Irene Rodriguez. His alma maters include St Albert’s College, Ernakulam, and Midhila University, Bihar. His wife Seena Bhaskar is a media personality and was an SFI worker. Kaya Nilavu is his daughter. He house ‘Kayam’ is at Vaduthala.

A symbol of fighting spirit, says CM

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that Simon Britto was a symbol of fighting spirit. His demise came as a shock. He did not become sad or withdraw after becoming paralysed in the attack. His literary works received wide recognition. Britto’s memories will remain an inspiration for students and youngsters. His sudden demise is a big loss for Communist and progressive organisations.Former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan said Britto was a strong Communist who made an entry through student politics. He donned the roles of a student leader, writer and legislator Even after becoming paralysed in an attack by KSU goons, he showed strong willpower and went ahead with Left politics. His demise saddens me personally. CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran said Britto soldiered on for students’ rights. His death is a big loss to Left student groups .Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Britto stood firm, though his body was weak.