Rich year: NRK deposits in full flow, to touch Rs 2 trillion

Rajesh Abraham

KOCHI: For the Kerala economy, which is forever dependent on remittances, 2019 is set to be a watershed year. Having had to wait for more than 50 years to touch the Rs 1-trillion mark in December 2014, the second trillion is coming in an almighty rush and will soon breach the mark --- in less than five years!

This robust growth in non-resident (NR) deposits defies warnings by experts that the remittances to Kerala will start declining as the oil-rich Gulf economies battle steep fall in crude prices causing massive job cuts. It was feared the focus to reserve jobs for Arab citizens in West Asian countries as part of 'localisation' plan would also lead to massive layoffs affecting Malayalees working there.

As per the latest statistics, in the quarter ended in September 2018, the NR deposits in Kerala banks stood at Rs 1,81,623 crore, which is a healthy 15 per cent growth from Rs1,57,926 crore during the same quarter of 2017, as per the latest statistics. The NR deposits stood at Rs1,69,944 crore in the March quarter, rising to Rs 1,76,098 crore in the June quarter (up by 3.62 per cent or Rs 6,154 crore), the State Level Bankers Conference figures showed. At this rate, the NR deposits are likely to cross Rs 2-trillion mark in 2019.

The growth in remittances, which contribute a third of the state's GDP, comes as a pleasant surprise for the Malayali migrants, whose first set had landed up in the West Asian deserts in search of jobs and a better life for their families in the 1960s.

"Overall, the strengthening of the US dollar has worked to the advantage of expats which in turn has triggered significant boost for inward remittances into India from across the globe," said UAE Exchange CEO and executive director Promoth Manghat. "Across our global operations, we've seen expatriates from Kerala including big-ticket senders take advantage of the favourable rates by repatriating their earnings and savings which is contributing to increased remittance flows," he added.

K V Joseph, economist and an expert on Kerala migration, said the rise in NR deposits may be also due to the higher remittances from Malayalees who have a significant presence in the UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, offsetting any decline from the Gulf region.

"Many expert studies including the CDS survey (Centre for Development Studies report on Kerala Migration Survey) focuses mainly on migration to the Gulf countries. We need to look more closely at the remittances from Malayalees settled in the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and other European countries. It's estimated about 4 lakh Malayalees are settled in the US alone. The rise in remittances may be due to higher inflows from the US and other parts of the globe, perhaps making up for the decline from the Gulf countries," Joseph reckoned.

Geojit Financial Services investment strategist V K Vijayakumar felt one of the reasons for continued growth in remittances from expatriate Malayalees may be due to big chunks they deposit in banks before they leave the Gulf shores one final time. There is also a possibility of people depositing borrowed money in the banks here to earn higher interest rate offered for NR accounts, Vijayakumar said.