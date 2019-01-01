Suspected RSS-BJP workers attack Women's Wall at Kasargod's Chettukundu; journalists assaulted

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KASARGOD: Suspected Sangh Parivar workers attacked and broke the 'Women's Wall' at Chettukundu, 20 km south of Kasargod, triggering a three-long-hours of clashes between them and LDF supporters, and the police.

The violence broke the wall in a 500-m stretch. The police fired 40 rounds of tear gas and lathi-charged the mob, said district police chief in-charge Abdul Kareem. The situation was brought under control by 6.30 pm, and the traffic was restored on the Kasargod-Kanhangad coastal highway after three hours.

READ | Vanitha Mathil: Over 4 lakh women join women's wall in Alappuzha

Suspected RSS-BJP workers assaulted reporter of Manorama News, and destroyed the camera. They also attacked the reporter and cameraman of 24 News channel and took away the memory card from the camera.

One woman was hit by a stone and suffered serious head injuries at Chettukundu. She was returning from Kasargod after taking part in the wall, according to reports. Two women and a man were also hit by stones at Vidyanagar in front of the BJP office, said Kareem. Three police officers were also injured in incessant stone throwing at Chettukundu.

Terror reigned on the 1-km stretch for three hours, said a home guard, who was posted there. Three shops were vandalised, and a roadside eatery run by Kudumbashree women was set on fire, he said.

READ | Vanitha Mathil: Three lakh women from Kozhikode participate in Women's Wall

The LDF said women from the hill panchayat of Panathady were deputed to form the wall at Chettukundu, a pocket of the RSS-BJP. When the women arrived to form the wall, the suspected RSS-BJP workers said they would not allow them to line up there.

When the women ignored their threat, they set on fire the dry grass along the railway track, 10 m from the road. It created a huge smoke and the police lathi-charged them and chased them away, said officer Kareem. But the mob picked up stones from the railway ballast and started raining the police with the gravel. Three officers were injured in the attack, said the officer.

READ | Women create history with 620-km long human wall to protect progressive values

The LDF men, who were at the spot, also clashed with the BJP-RSS workers. BJP district president K Shreekanth condemned the attack on journalists but said the violence was engineered by the CPM to cover up the thin attendance for the 'Women's Wall' in the district. But LDF leaders and reporters on the ground rejected the claim. CPM leader V P P Musthafa said the attack was a planned move by the RSS-BJP to disrupt the campaign.

After inaugurating the Women's Wall in Kasargod, minister K K Shailaja visited Chettukundu. District police chief A Srinivas, who is on Sabarimala duty, said he has been called back.