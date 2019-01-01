Home States Kerala

Vanitha Mathil: Over 4 lakh women join women's wall in Alappuzha

Published: 01st January 2019 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo by special arrangement)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Over 4 lakh women participated in the 'Women's Wall' which covered around 90 km distance from Aroor to Oachira on the National Highway stretch in the district on Tuesday.

IN PICS | 'Renaissance Mathil': Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall

State and Central women leaders of the LDF participated in the wall at different places. JSS leader K R Gowri Amma, who had earlier said she would participate in the wall, was forced to abstain as her health deteriorated.

READ | Women create history with 620-km long human wall to protect Kerala's values

LDF activists from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts joined the wall at various places in Alappuzha. Works Minister G Sudhakaran, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman, Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju, MLAs Prathibha Hari, R Rajesh, Saji Cheriyan and A M Ariff and other representatives from local self-government institutions attended public meets organised at various places as part of the wall. The LDF had arranged meetings at 30 centres along the NH in the district.

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan and many social, religious and political activists also joined the function. Meanwhile, the Universal Records Forum deputed an observation committee to include the event in the Guinness World Records. Jury members recorded details of the event and filmed it for examination by an expert committee, sources said.

TAGS
Vanitha Mathil Kerala women Kerala Renaissance Kerala human wall Kerala women's wall Sabarimala row Kerala wall Alappuzha Vanitha Mathil

Comments

