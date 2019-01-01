Vanitha Mathil: Three lakh women from Kozhikode participate in Women's Wall

Ambika Raja By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An estimated three lakh women lined up for the 76-kilometer long Women's Wall from Poozhithala in Azhiyoor to Vaidyarangadi bypass junction in Kozhikode district on Monday. The wall witnessed massive participation of women of all age groups and from all backgrounds, including Kudumbashree members, Asha workers, students, members of women's organisation, social activists, film stars and other eminent personalities.

Malayalam novelist and Litterateur P Valsala who took part in the event said that the Wall was a voice against the destabilisation of Kerala's society. She added that a sibling-hood beyond religion, caste and culture was necessary.

Terming the Women's Wall a 'historical' attempt, social activist K Ajitha said that it was a strong reply to those forcefully making women to take part in the 'Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra' organised against the Supreme Court verdict.

Actress Rima Kallingal who was also present for the event said that it was our responsibility to create a society suitable for the next generation to live in. Artist Kabita Mukhopadhyay expressed solidarity with the event by reciting the Bengali song Shonaba Bandhure while writer B M Suhara said the wall had proven that women cannot be chained in their houses. 70-year old K Leela, who actively joined the Women's wall opined that she was taking part in the programme only because she was a woman and not because she had any political inclinations.

K P Sudheera, Deedi Damodaran, P C Kavitha, P Sathidevi and Vivi Suhara were the other prominent figures who took part in the wall. In addition, as many as 30 transgenders under the Punarjani Cultural Society also participated in the programme.

The Women's wall organised in Kozhikode passed through seven panchayats -Azhiyoor, Onchiyam, Chorode, Thikkodi, Moodadi, Chengottukavu and Chemancheri, five municipalities- Vadakara, Payyoli, Koyilandy, Feroke and Ramanattukara and Kozhikode Corporation. Minister for Labour and Excise T P Ramakrishnan, Minister for Transport A K Saseendran, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, MLA Purushan Kadalundi and MLA A Pradeep kumar also expressed their solidarity with the participants, during the public gathering.