Vanitha Mathil: Three lakh women join women's wall in Thrissur district

THRISSUR: Over 3 lakh women took part in the women's wall in the district from Cheruthuruthi to Pongam on Tuesday.

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairperson KPAC Lalitha, transgender activist and poet Vijayaraja Mallika, writers Parvathy Pavanan, Lalitha Lenin and others were part of the wall formed in front of the Corporation office. District Collector T V Anupama joined the women's wall at the Corporation office.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar expressed his solidarity with the women who took part in the wall, saying the moments will remain etched in history. Former Mayor R Bindu led the formation of the wall while Mayor Ajitha Vijaya administered the pledge.

Schools function for half day

With school teachers and other staff of major government and aided schools in the district also taking part in the event, the schools here functioned for only half-day.

However, no official circular declaring half-day in schools had been issued. Instead, sources said the Additional Director of Education in the district had, in a statement on Monday, said no holiday had been declared in schools. In the event of a traffic congestion, school authorities were free to take measures to ensure students reached home early, the statement said.

Govt offices empty

Government offices, including the collectorate, taluk office, Corporation office and others, also wore an empty look on the day. Private buses also did not conduct their usual service as they were all booked for taking participants of the wall to designated spots.