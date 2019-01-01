Home States Kerala

Sanal Kumar death: Wife Viji ends sit-in as government gives in to demands

The government decision came after they held a discussion with CSI church officials.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to the 22-day-long dharna in front of the Secretariat, Viji, the widow of Sanal Kumar of Neyyattinkara, on Monday called off the protest after the government yielded to her demand for a government job and financial assistance.

The government decision came after they held a discussion with CSI church officials. Viji will be provided a job in a quasi-government institution. Addressing the media from her makeshift tent, Viji said she had trust in the CSI church and the government has promised the church they will provide her a job and monetary compensation.

Sanal was killed in early November when he was pushed before a moving car by then Neyyattinkara DYSP B Harikumar. The two had a verbal spat over the parking of vehicles at Kodangavila. Harikumar committed suicide after the Crime Branch took over the case.

Though CPM leaders and some ministers promised Viji a job and financial assistance, they later allegedly backtracked after Harikumar’s suicide.Viji then started the dharna which also created headlines Minister M M Mani insensitive remarks.

