Wall is stand against injustice, say actors, writers and activists

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Women’s Wall scheduled for Tuesday evening is expected to witness the presence of several famous personalities. Many women residing in the city, including celebrities and activists, have made their stand clear on the wall. Express takes a look where some prominent women stand on the wall.

Rima Kallingal, actress

In a social media post, she said “Let us say hello to 2019 at the Vanitha Mathil event on Tuesday. Let us examine who we are as individuals, as human beings and as a society.”

Suhasini Maniratnam, actress

In a video she shared on social media, Suhasini said, “The Women’s Wall is an effort to stop Kerala from becoming a mental asylum. Nothing can stop this wall of unity. The wall is not going to be made with bricks or cement but by women. There is no difference between man and woman and everyone should join hands to make this effort a success.”

Maala Parvathi

The proposed Women’s Wall will lead the public from blind belief to scientific knowledge. There is a trend in our society now, employing entertainment programmes as a tool to inject venomous thoughts into the public, causing blind belief and hatred to others to rise in society.