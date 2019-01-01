Will Kerala be rebuilt in 2019?

By Express News Service

As 2019 gets off the block with the Women’s Wall, Malayalees would be bracing for more such events, despite the No Hartal movement gathering momentum. Sure, the Sabarimala issue looms, but right at the end of the year. So, the year is going to be about what Kerala manages to squeeze in between the ‘Wall’ and the ‘Pilgrim’s Progress’. Hopefully, Kerala will get to see some development too.

Forgo hartals, concentrate on progress and growth

C J George,MD, Geojit Financial Services

Kerala industry and business, in general, are seriously impacted by frequent hartals called by all political parties. The year 2018 saw over 100 regional and state-wide hartals. Kerala should ideally change the name to ‘Hartal Pradesh’ which will rhyme with North Indian states! Hence the first and most important wish is to somehow stop this nonsense. Secondly, after having jointly fought the recent floods, now the rehabilitation is derailed due to the paucity of funds and unfortunate controversies like the Sabarimala women’s entry. Kerala loves controversies and the net result is a big hit on the economy. The wish is somehow Kerala focuses on progress and growth.

Focus on tackling cyber crimes

Loknath Behera,State Police Chief

Crime is assuming new proportions as the years go by and the state police are taking up challenges in a big way by adopting technology and novel crime investigation methods. In 2019, our focus will be more on tackling cyber crimes which have been increasing drastically.Though there have been certain complaints regarding the rude behaviour of the police towards public, the police in Kerala is considered among the best compared to other states. We will be focusing on improving soft skills of police personnel and also make it mandatory for the police to behave politely and decently with the public.As part of bringing down police atrocities at police stations, we will be introducing a live monitoring system of all police stations. Surveillance cameras will be installed in all police stations and they will be monitored 24x7.The project will be completed by April 2019. We also hope to appoint Inspectors as SHOs in all police stations in the state in 2019.This will immensely help us improve better public-police interaction at the police station level.

Vision for a zero-waste Kerala

Jose Dominic,Co-founder, CGH Earth Group

I wish Kerala sees fewer hartals, which paralyses it on a regular basis. We need a vision for a zero-waste Kerala, which would bring it on a par with developed countries; a state in which the public transport system is evolved to cater to the needs of the evolving demographic. Finally, a year in which the farmers get better value for their produce.

Expecting real growth in realty sector

Najeeb Zackeria,chairman, CREDAI Kerala & CMD, ABAD Builders

Going forward into 2019, I expect the real estate market in Kerala in the first half with limited project launches and therefore less new supply across the micro markets. With more availability and choice of ready-to-occupy homes, location preferences and right pricing of such stocks would see faster offtake with demand catching up considering that home loans options also continue to be at attractive rates. However, the overall sluggish Kerala economy with numerous challenges during 2018 with no real growth coupled with the NRI job crisis would also take some more time to abate. I expect there will be more GST rate rationalisation, more projects being completed and business sentiments will definitely improving during the second half of the year. I also believe that going into the election year, the Central budget in February would also offer much more to cheer for the home buyers.Overall for the genuine end-users and for the reputed developers, there definitely is scope for a win-win transaction, large numbers of which will also trigger a spurt in the economy.

Outlook for 2019 is Positive

V P Nandakumar,MD & CEO, Manappuram Finance

Broadly speaking, the outlook for 2019 is positive with India’s economy continuing to grow at a rapid pace. However, there are some risk factors too, especially the risk of spillovers to the domestic economy from rising international trade tensions and a slowdown in global growth. As for our business, the gold loan business would benefit from higher gold prices likely because of heightened uncertainty and trade wars. Gold is, after all, well known as a safe haven asset. Higher gold prices indirectly benefit the gold loan business as customers get higher loans for their gold. As for our new businesses, our microfinance subsidiary, Asirvad Microfinance, looks set to continue growing at the scorching pace it has set in the past two quarters. The microfinance industry in India, in general, has bounced back from its demonetisation woes.Disbursements are up and recoveries are strong and Asirvad will continue to expand into new geographies. We also expect our commercial vehicle division to maintain rapid growth as capacity gets added to India’s road infrastructure, and as petroleum prices begin to decline from recent record highs. Our affordable home loans business will grow at a more sedate pace as the real estate scenario continues to be a bit dull. Overall, I would expect 2019 to be better for growth than the year that went, assuming of course, that there are no unanticipated shocks.

Year of hope

P Sathasivam, Governor

Greetings to the people of the state and Keralites across the world. Let this New Year strengthen the unity of the state in the ideation and implementation of Kerala’s reconstruction. I sincerely wish that 2019 would bless us with joy, development and prosperity.

Pinarayi Vijayan,Chief Minister

I wish Keralites the world over a New Year of peace and progress. Kerala enters 2019 after surviving the flood-related crisis with great unity. The next challenge is to recreate a better Kerala. The government is confident that this can be completed successfully with the support of people. Last year saw a big challenge towards secularism, federalism and Constitutional values. The fight to protect secularism and Constitutional values should continue.

Ramesh Chennithala, Opposition Leader

New year greetings to all Keralites. Hopes of a new Kerala filled with harmony, peace and mutual trust should lead us forward.

P S Sreedharan Pillai,BJP state president

My warm greetings to all Keralites. It is time for Keralites to participate in the prosperous journey of the country led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Let the New Year be of re-dedication (referring to the ensuing LS polls).