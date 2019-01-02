Home States Kerala

Two drown, two missing at Poonthura

Two teenagers drowned and two others went missing in Poonthura Pozhi near Cheriyamuttom on Tuesday evening.

Published: 02nd January 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Poonthura

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two teenagers drowned and two others went missing in Poonthura Pozhi near Cheriyamuttom on Tuesday evening. The deceased are Ibrahim and Rameez Khan, both 17, from Beemapally.

According to the Poonthura police, the incident happened around 5.30 pm. A seven-member group from Beemapally had gone to the secluded place, deemed to be dangerous. The Karamana river empties into the sea here.

The team split into two groups and one of the groups, comprising five, went to swim in the estuary, while two others went to the safe side of the river. Special Branch sources said one Ali Mukthar was found lying by the shore in an exhausted state. Ali was rushed to the hospital by the local people.All the seven are relatives and students of Beema Maheen Memorial HSS, Beemapally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rameez Khan Cheriyamuttom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp