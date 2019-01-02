Two drown, two missing at Poonthura

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two teenagers drowned and two others went missing in Poonthura Pozhi near Cheriyamuttom on Tuesday evening. The deceased are Ibrahim and Rameez Khan, both 17, from Beemapally.

According to the Poonthura police, the incident happened around 5.30 pm. A seven-member group from Beemapally had gone to the secluded place, deemed to be dangerous. The Karamana river empties into the sea here.

The team split into two groups and one of the groups, comprising five, went to swim in the estuary, while two others went to the safe side of the river. Special Branch sources said one Ali Mukthar was found lying by the shore in an exhausted state. Ali was rushed to the hospital by the local people.All the seven are relatives and students of Beema Maheen Memorial HSS, Beemapally.