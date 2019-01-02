Nine killed in New Year mishaps in Kerala

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A couple returning after performing in a cinematic dance programme at the carnival in Fort Kochi died in a bike accident at Kalavoor near NH 66 on early Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Saneesh 25, Parapallil Thekkethil house, Neerkunnam, Ambalappuzha South panchayat, and wife Reshma (Meenu), 23.

The Mannancherry police said the incident happened near the KSDP office at Kalavoor. “They were returning home from Fort Kochi after the programme. A car travelling to Ernakulam from Kollam hit the bike, killing the couple on the spot,” said Laisad Muhammed, Mannancherry SI.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination at Alappuzha Medical College, the police said. Saneesh is survived by father Rajesh and mother Usha. Reshma is survived by father Remesan, Chandraparambil house, Punnapra South, and mother Shobana.

An 18-year-old youth who was returning after New Year celebrations on Mararikulam beach was killed in a road accident in Alappuzha town. The deceased has been identified as Saiby Thomas Mathew, son of Sibichan, Kochukulam house, Chambakulam. The Alappuzha North police said the accident happened at 4.30 am on Tuesday at Cemetery Bridge in Alappuzha Municipality. The bike hit a tipper lorry near the bridge. The police rushed him to Vandanam Medical College where he died later, the police said. Abhijith, 18, Muthiraparambil house, Chambakulam, who was riding pillion sustained minor injuries in the accident. The body was handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination, the police said.

Kollam : A man and a woman died in two separate road mishaps in the district on the New Year’s eve. The deceased are Ajayan, 29, of Ajaya Bhavan, Puthoor, and Madhuri, 26, of Nirappuvila Veedu, Oyoor. In the first incident, the scooter Ajayan was riding hit another two-wheeler at Filter Junction at Sasthamkotta around 12.45 am on Tuesday. He was declared brought dead at the hospital nearby. Animon, who was riding the other scooter, has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram MCH in a critical condition. The second accident took place at Oyoor when an autorickshaw collided with a mini-lorry on Tuesday morning. Madhuri, a cashew worker, and her husband Kumar, were travelling in the autorickshaw. Madhuri succumbed to the injuries while Kumar has been admitted to Parippally MCH.

Kochi: Two youths lost their lives in separate road accidents during the ongoing New Year celebrations. In one accident, Amal, 20, son of Sajan of Koratti, was killed when his two-wheeler collided with a KSRTC bus heading to Thrissur at Nayathodu junction. The accident took place around 10.30 pm on Monday. He was going to see Nakshathra Thadakam, a carnival at Malayattoor, where people gathered to celebrate the New Year. According to the police, Amal, a BCom student at St Ann’s College, Angamali, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. In the other accident at Malayattoor, Muppathadam resident Mohammed Ibnu, 19, was killed when his bike collided with another bike. The incident occurred around 1.30 am near Malayattoor petrol pump. Ibnu’s friend who was the pillion rider also suffered serious injuries. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Angamali.“When he hit the other bike, he lost control over the vehicle and hit an electric post. Though he was taken to a hospital at Angamali he was declared brought dead,” said the police.

Kozhikode: Two youngsters were killed in road accident at Chelannur in the district in the early hours of New Year’s day. According to police, the victims were Snijin (22), and Abhishek (25), hailing from Kannankara. The accident occurred around 1.30 am when their bike lost control and hit an electric post on the roadside. The two were reportedly returning after the New Year celebrations.