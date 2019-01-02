Ad hoc committee to meet on Friday

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the protest against the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act gathers pace in the state, an 11-member ad-hoc committee constituted by the Assembly to study the impact of the same will meet for the first time on Friday. The committee headed by S Sarma MLA is expected to frame the terms of reference and the schedule of its sitting in its first meeting.

“Yes, the first meeting of the committee will take place on Friday at the Legislature Complex. Finalising the terms of reference and the schedule of our sitting will become the main agendas of the meeting,” said an officer of Assembly.

When asked about this with Sarma he told Express the committee’s basic consideration will be to come out with remedies to address the issues being faced by the layman due to the SARFAESI Act. According to him, though the state didn’t have the constitutional power to overcome a Central Act, the committee will explore the options the state had to alleviate the plights of the defaulters who usually end up in the street due to the act.

“The committee’s priority will be to bring the callousness and haplessness involved with the SARFAESI Act to the attention of the Centre. It will also be examined if the state could do something, including providing support to the victims of the act. For that various aspect including legal, social and humanitarian angles will be considered,” said Sarma.

He further said though the first sitting of the committee will take place at Thiruvananthapuram, it is likely to be limited to the worst affected district like Wayanad and Palakkad.

It was during the second week of December that Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan announced the constitution of the said committee to examine the scenario precipitated by the implementation of the Act across the state. Then he had stated that the committee will have to submit its report within six months.

The Assembly in 2017 had passed a resolution seeking exemption of certain clauses of the act in case of those who pledge property and houses on less than five cents as security. The resolution was sent to the Central Government for further action.

Under the SARFAESI Act, which was introduced in 2002, the banks or other financial institutions can auction residential or commercial properties of defaulters to recover loans.Earlier, while considering a writ petition regarding SARFAESI Act, the High Court had come out with the observation, “The duties and obligations of the State to take care of its citizens, particularly those who are unable to take care of themselves due to various factors, including penury, are constitutionally imperative.”The court further observes if a self-respecting person allows himself or herself to beg it might be because they were left with no other option, even from the state.